



It's been over three months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and over 14 million people have fled their homes.

It is reported that over six million people have fled to neighbouring countries and many are still displaced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners. H also called for Europe to step up.

Bongani Bingwa speaks CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta.

What has been outstounding about this invasion is that everyone has this image about Russia being this massive military power and their weakness and issues on the battlefield have really shown up. Debora Patta, CBS News foreign correspondent

There are no pieces to pick up, their homes have been reduced to rubble. Behind every broken window, shattered glass is a fairly that lived, laughed and had hopes and dreams that have been shattered. Many people do not want to leave their homes. Debora Patta, CBS News foreign correspondent

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta