'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
The National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) says the arrest of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is as a result of collaboration between them and the Hawks.
Gama is appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court with four others including Transnet's former acting group CFO Gerry Peter and ex-group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi on fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Investigating directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
These arrests come from years of investigations between the Hawks and the NPA Investigating Directorate. The arrest took place this morning, the accused were asked to hand themselves over at the Brackendowns Police Station.Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
What I can definitely say to South Africans is that corruption cases by and large are cases that are lengthy in nature and that is not entirely the fault of the NPA but sometimes the delay tactics from the opposition.Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - National Prosecuting Authority
They are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering.— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) May 27, 2022
Listen to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Inflation and the end of the fuel levy spell high costs for consumers
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings on the impact rising inflation and fuel costs are having on South African consumers.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case.Read More
Father reported to the authorities by Facebook for posting pictures of newborn
Lester Kiewit spoke to father of two Macro Botha who posted a picture of his child taken seconds after birth and was then banned from Facebook and reported to the American authorities.Read More
Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests
The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.Read More
Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest
The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.Read More
NPA confident Zuma trial will resume after SCA dismisses reconsideration bid
Former President Jacob Zuma had wanted Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial, citing bias, but appeals court president, Mandisa Maya, has confirmed the SCA judgment against Zuma's request.Read More
Steinhoff's legal battle to recover bonuses from Jooste could set precedent
John Perlman spoke to editor of 'Financial Mail', Rob Rose, about Steinhoff's legal battle to recover R870 million in bonuses paid to former CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
Bodies of two municipal workers swept away in KZN floods recovered
The police’s Search and Rescue Unit said they discovered 52-year-old Solomon Shandu and 56-year-old Simphiwe Cele on Thursday afternoon.Read More