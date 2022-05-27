Father reported to the authorities by Facebook for posting pictures of newborn
The feeling of witnessing the birth of your child can fill any parent with a sense of euphoria that they just want to share with the world, but sharing might not always be the best idea.
Lester Kiewit spoke to father of two Macro Botha who posted a picture of his child taken seconds after birth and was then banned from Facebook and reported to the American authorities.
Botha was watching his second son’s birth and decided to snap a picture of this special moment, while the child was still covered in amniotic fluid, and shared this magical moment with his friends and family on Facebook and Instagram.
I thought this was a really magical moment because it was taken within the first five seconds after the baby was taken out.Marco Botha, Father of two
When he tried to open his account a few days later he saw that not only was he banned, but he had been reported to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States for child exploitation.
The father said he knew the picture might be a bit graphic for some people, as birth is an inherently messy process, but never imagined the picture would be seen as inappropriate or exploitation.
With an upcoming trip to the states, he is concerned that this whole debacle will end up placing a mark against his name when his passport is scanned, all because he was celebrating the birth of his son.
While hopefully everything will turn out okay for this loving father, it does expose the dangers of sharing on social media, even with good intentions.
So maybe we should all save the fresh newborn pictures for the private family albums, just in case.
To find out more, listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/tWX_ho-328k
