Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list





Bruce Whitfield says he is coming away with a sense of hope from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this week. South Africa is not alone in experiencing turmoil post the Covid crisis, He says the global gathering is a reminder for all that the entire world is going through this.

There are some problems that are universal. Problems that affect all of us. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter: The Money Show

In a short wrap video filmed before leaving Davos, Whitfield refers to those universal problems and a sense of doom and gloom in Davos. He calls it a tonal side-effect - possibly of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant geopolitical tensions that have emerged from it.

While we may be largely self-sufficient in SA, we're slowly going to see price pressure moving the cost of living upwards as we're seeing in so many economies. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter: The Money Show

But South Africans definitely have reason to feel upbeat, says Whitfield, noting the country's healthy balance sheet. Inflation is in check, thanks to good management of the monetary policy by the South African Reserve Bank and Governor Lesetja Kganyago, he adds.

We've got a trade deficit which has been eradicated to a surplus and we've got ourselves into a better fiscal position, thanks very much to the fact that we've got higher tax collections than expected. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter: The Money Show

And what about pressing issues like climate change and food security?

Whitfield believes that is why there must be an Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. "Where the best minds around the best tables lead to the best solutions", he says.

He concludes that if country delegations take those resolutions home, and act on solutions in the long-term, positive outcomes can be effected on a global scale.

