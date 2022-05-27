Why do so many new developments have the same neutral pallets?





If you have been looking for a place to live, or even driven past any new developments, you may have noticed a distinct lack of colour.

Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Alexander Swart Property, Rowan Alexander and head of communications at Kandua.com, Jeanne du Plessis about the trend of the neutral “griege” pallet for homes.

One of the primary reasons for these neutral tones is that the developments have to appeal to the largest possible group and outlast the trends according to Alexander.

You need to be mindful of that, not to be caught up in a trend which in six months’ time may be out of fashion. You need to create something more timeless. Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property

While some might find a beige house boring, it serves as a blank canvas when it comes to decorating and it becomes cheaper for the homeowner to customise.

If you have something that is in a neutral pallet, it’s much more affordable for you to add a personal touch with one bold feature wall inside or the pieces you use to decorate your home. Jeanne du Plessis, Head of communications at Kandua.com

Some homeowners’ associations have set up rules in their developments about what neutral tones you can colour your house, including “beach sand” or “light tan,” which may seem boring, but the reason is to create a uniform look and to help with resale in the future.

While it may not be everyone’s taste, some people love the convenience of the timeless “greige” pallet.

But like every trend, it comes and goes, and small pieces of jewel tones seem to be coming back to developments so maybe rainbow complexes are in the future.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.