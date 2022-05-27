SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Why do you need two blank pages in your passport when you arrive in South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Eisenberg - Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates
Today at 16:20
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Liverpool Champions League
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Reuters the Chairperson for The Liverpool Supporters Club
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Melanie du Bois
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie du Bois
Today at 17:05
Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Siyabonga Gama
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit
Today at 17:45
The Rus Nerwich Quartet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rus Nerwich
Latest Local
Inflation and the end of the fuel levy spell high costs for consumers Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings on the impact rising inflation and fuel costs are having on South Afr... 27 May 2022 2:11 PM
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case. 27 May 2022 1:12 PM
Father reported to the authorities by Facebook for posting pictures of newborn Lester Kiewit spoke to father of two Macro Botha who posted a picture of his child taken seconds after birth and was then banned f... 27 May 2022 12:20 PM
View all Local
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent reco... 27 May 2022 6:45 AM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank. 26 May 2022 8:23 PM
Increased beer sales (cans) in SA help boost Nampak half-year profits Ray White talks to CEO Erik Smuts about Nampak's results for the six months ended 31 March 2022. 26 May 2022 7:23 PM
View all Business
Why do so many new developments have the same neutral pallets? Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Alexander Swart Property, Rowan Alexander and head of communications at Kandua.com, Jeanne du P... 27 May 2022 12:31 PM
Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share. 26 May 2022 2:09 PM
Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount' Refilwe Moloto interviews electrical contractor Errol Thompson about Power Surge Protection. 26 May 2022 10:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
Rocking the Daisies is back for 2022 Pippa Hudson spoke to General Manager of Steyn Entertainment Shannon Valstar about the event and what to expect. 26 May 2022 3:24 PM
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
View all Africa
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt] Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit. 26 May 2022 7:20 AM
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg. 25 May 2022 5:29 PM
View all Opinion
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

27 May 2022 1:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Time magazine
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tulio de Oliviera
Sikhulile Moyo

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira is, right now, one of the world’s 100 most influential people, according to Time Magazine.

The bioinformatics expert from Stellenbosch University made the magazine’s famous annual list along with Sikhulile Moyo, his former PhD student, in the “Pioneering” category.

Moyo is the director of the lab in Botswana that was among the first to detect the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Professor Tulio De Oliveira during MAC COVID-19 media briefing on 26 June 2021. Picture: Screenshot

De Oliveira has more than two decades of experience working on viral outbreaks including HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Zika, Yellow Fever, Dengue, and Chikungunya.

Time Magazine will honour De Oliveira and the other award-winners in New York City on 12 June.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed De Oliveira (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:17).

I’ve been working on epidemics for 25 years. I started working in South Africa in 1997 on HIV and… TB… When Covid came we were very quick to prepare, to use all this experience we acquired… on how better to identify variants… and how better to respond…

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University

We’re just finishing the fifth wave… with very few hospitalisations or deaths…

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University

My mother is from Mozambique; she was very involved in the liberation. It became dangerous, so she was exiled to Brazil. The day Mandela became president she said, ‘We are going back to Africa’… We arrived here in 1997… I’m in love with this country, and I’m so glad I can contribute back.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University



