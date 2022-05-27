SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Professor Tulio de Oliveira is, right now, one of the world’s 100 most influential people, according to Time Magazine.
The bioinformatics expert from Stellenbosch University made the magazine’s famous annual list along with Sikhulile Moyo, his former PhD student, in the “Pioneering” category.
Moyo is the director of the lab in Botswana that was among the first to detect the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
De Oliveira has more than two decades of experience working on viral outbreaks including HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Zika, Yellow Fever, Dengue, and Chikungunya.
Time Magazine will honour De Oliveira and the other award-winners in New York City on 12 June.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed De Oliveira (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:17).
I’ve been working on epidemics for 25 years. I started working in South Africa in 1997 on HIV and… TB… When Covid came we were very quick to prepare, to use all this experience we acquired… on how better to identify variants… and how better to respond…Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University
We’re just finishing the fifth wave… with very few hospitalisations or deaths…Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University
My mother is from Mozambique; she was very involved in the liberation. It became dangerous, so she was exiled to Brazil. The day Mandela became president she said, ‘We are going back to Africa’… We arrived here in 1997… I’m in love with this country, and I’m so glad I can contribute back.Professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University
Source : Youtube
