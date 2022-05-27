Inflation and the end of the fuel levy spell high costs for consumers
Next week we are anticipating yet another petrol price hike which could be as high as almost R4 a litre.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings on the impact rising inflation and fuel costs are having on South African consumers.
This rise in fuel price, paired up with food inflation could have a devastating impact on consumers as it spells a high cost of living.
There has already been demands for wage increase to combat rising costs and with this fuel increase we will likely see even more protest according to Lings.
I think if this type of price increase goes through, plus you’ve got the food prices going up, I think we’re going to get a very harsh winter phase that’s going to result in social protest and its going to result in demand for higher wages.Kevin Lings, Stanlib chief economist
This could create a very difficult situation for consumers, businesses and the government unless measures are put into place to improve the economy and create options for consumers.
The government will need to look at ways to mitigate this initial impact and also find long term solutions such as improved public transport and fuel-efficient cars.
To find out more, listen to the full interview above.
