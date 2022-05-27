Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
South Africa is suffering a pandemic-induced mental health crisis, judging by Liberty’s claims figures for 2021.
Working people between the ages of 35 and 54 are especially hard-hit.
Depression accounted for 45% of Liberty’s mental health claims followed by schizophrenia (15%) and dementia (10%).
Suicide attempts’ contribution to mental health claims increased to 5.8% in 2021 from 2.6% in 2020.
Liberty paid out R3.47 billion in Covid-19-related claims in 2021 of which 61% were for life cover.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Dominique Stott (Liberty's Chief Medical Officer) about what contributed to the dramatic increase in mental health claims and what the long-term fallout is likely to be (scroll up to listen).
… the uncertainties and anxieties around Covid [reasons for the spike in depression] … People who would otherwise have coped, found they couldn’t because of the isolation and uncertainty… There is a stigma attached to mental health disorders in South Africa…Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty
… taking it away suddenly [referring to the alcohol and tobacco bans] … The cold turkey approach must be monitored by, preferably, a medical professional, certainly with alcohol. Going cold turkey if you suffer from alcoholism is dangerous.Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty
Suicide is a huge problem in South Africa… a number that is very scary… About 20% of people in South Africa will have depression at some point in their lives… We have about one psychiatrist per 100 000 people… Norway has 50… Our lack of mental health professionals… the outcome can be suicide…Dr Dominique Stott, Chief Medical Officer - Liberty
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/grayscale-photography-of-woman-2901191/
More from Business
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
African Bank buying Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, with eye on business banking
The Money Show interviews Zweli Manyathi, Group Executive for Business Banking at African Bank.Read More
Increased beer sales (cans) in SA help boost Nampak half-year profits
Ray White talks to CEO Erik Smuts about Nampak's results for the six months ended 31 March 2022.Read More
'We CAN fix Eskom. There are people who can do it and they're all South African'
On the final day of WEF2022, Bruce Whitfield talks to Brian Dames (CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power) about our energy security.Read More
I’d rather not comment on SA; haven’t been there lately – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN’s Richard Quest. The pair are at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.Read More
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.Read More
Power cuts turning into sewage nightmare
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Mias van der Walt about how problems with electricity are turning into a sewage nightmare.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
More from Local
Inflation and the end of the fuel levy spell high costs for consumers
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings on the impact rising inflation and fuel costs are having on South African consumers.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case.Read More
Father reported to the authorities by Facebook for posting pictures of newborn
Lester Kiewit spoke to father of two Macro Botha who posted a picture of his child taken seconds after birth and was then banned from Facebook and reported to the American authorities.Read More
Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests
The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.Read More
'Corruption cases take time,' says NPA as Siyabonga Gama appears in court
Clement Manyathela speaks to Investigating directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka about the court appearance.Read More
Ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, 4 co-accused, appear in court after arrest
The five were arrested on Friday morning at the Brackendowns Police Station by the Hawks and the Independent Directorate.Read More
NPA confident Zuma trial will resume after SCA dismisses reconsideration bid
Former President Jacob Zuma had wanted Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial, citing bias, but appeals court president, Mandisa Maya, has confirmed the SCA judgment against Zuma's request.Read More
Steinhoff's legal battle to recover bonuses from Jooste could set precedent
John Perlman spoke to editor of 'Financial Mail', Rob Rose, about Steinhoff's legal battle to recover R870 million in bonuses paid to former CEO Markus Jooste.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Why do so many new developments have the same neutral pallets?
Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Alexander Swart Property, Rowan Alexander and head of communications at Kandua.com, Jeanne du Plessis about the trend of the neutral “griege” pallet for homes.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Rocking the Daisies is back for 2022
Pippa Hudson spoke to General Manager of Steyn Entertainment Shannon Valstar about the event and what to expect.Read More
Mandy's book of the week: Now You Know How Mapetla Died
Mandy Wiener spoke to author Zikhona Valela about her book and why she chose this story to share.Read More
Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount'
Refilwe Moloto interviews electrical contractor Errol Thompson about Power Surge Protection.Read More
How UCook finds ways to keep meal kits affordable as meat and pasta prices soar
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCook Co-CEO Peter Allerstorfer to find out how food inflation is impacting on their meal kit service.Read More
'More companies will adopt paid menstrual leave before their countries do'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.Read More
[EXPLAINED] History of Pfizer’s Viagra - keeping men pumped since 1998
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Anthony Smith, a General Practitioner.Read More
Africa Afar: 9 young stars from the continent breaking international waters
In celebration of Africa Day, here are seven international stars from the world’s youngest continent with 1 billion people, half of whom are expected to be under the age of 25 by 2050, according to the World Bank.Read More