Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died

28 May 2022 7:34 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Ratanda Primary School
Khanya Secondary School

John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died on Friday morning.

It has been alleged that they were killed by their father who had given his five children energy drinks as they were preparing for school.

John Perlman speaks to the department's Steve Mabona about Lesufi's visit.

The children at the primary started complicating after drinking that energy drink, the staff members took both of them to the nearest clinic and unfortunately one died at the clinic and the other one was rushed to a hospital.

Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Department

Mabona describes that the MEC's visit was a way to convey the department's condolences and help the aggrieved family find answer to what happened.

Remember the children were in our hands, they were under our care because they were at the school to receive education, they were in our space so as a department, we can't expect the family to know on what transpired if we don't go to them and confirm what happened

Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Department

Listen to the full podcast below


This article first appeared on 702 : Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died




28 May 2022 7:34 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Ratanda Primary School
Khanya Secondary School

