



South Africans are expecting a massive fuel price hike in June and while measures were supposed to be put in place to limit this, it doesn’t seem like government has anything in place.

John Perlman spoke to spokesperson at the Automobile Association Layton Beard about the price hike and what this means for motorists.

This rise in fuel price is based on both circumstantial factors, namely the war in Ukraine, and larger structural issues that government needs to address.

We’ve been saying for a long time, you can’t wait until the price gets out of hand, you need to deal with this now. And unfortunately, we’re in that situation where time has run out and now, we’re looking at short term relief that may have worse consequences than a longer term review. Layton Beard, Spokesperson at the Automobile Association

According to Beard it is essential that we review how the fuel price is calculated and see if the existing structure is still correct and relevant or if changes need to be made.

This article first appeared on 702 : No reprieve in sight for massive fuel price hike - yet?