No reprieve in sight for massive fuel price hike - yet?
South Africans are expecting a massive fuel price hike in June and while measures were supposed to be put in place to limit this, it doesn’t seem like government has anything in place.
John Perlman spoke to spokesperson at the Automobile Association Layton Beard about the price hike and what this means for motorists.
This rise in fuel price is based on both circumstantial factors, namely the war in Ukraine, and larger structural issues that government needs to address.
We’ve been saying for a long time, you can’t wait until the price gets out of hand, you need to deal with this now. And unfortunately, we’re in that situation where time has run out and now, we’re looking at short term relief that may have worse consequences than a longer term review.Layton Beard, Spokesperson at the Automobile Association
According to Beard it is essential that we review how the fuel price is calculated and see if the existing structure is still correct and relevant or if changes need to be made.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : No reprieve in sight for massive fuel price hike - yet?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
More from Local
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More
World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?
John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition.Read More
South African Sign Language approved as SA's 12th official language
John Perlman speaks to Liz-Anne Booysens, Gauteng's Provincial Director for Deaf SA, on the induction of South African Sign Language as the country's 12th official language.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
Inflation and the end of the fuel levy spell high costs for consumers
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Stanlib chief economist, Kevin Lings on the impact rising inflation and fuel costs are having on South African consumers.Read More
SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.Read More
We may see see first witness in Zuma corruption trial by 15 August - Analyst
Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala about the case.Read More
Father reported to the authorities by Facebook for posting pictures of newborn
Lester Kiewit spoke to father of two Macro Botha who posted a picture of his child taken seconds after birth and was then banned from Facebook and reported to the American authorities.Read More
Former Transnet CEO Gama, co-accused granted bail after arrests
The suspects were arrested on Friday morning in connection to corruption amounting to R93 million following investigations by the Hawks.Read More