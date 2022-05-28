[INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
On 18 August 2021, 19-year-old Zara Rutherford became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a Shark ultralight aircraft. The journey took 155 days and ended with a touch down in Belgium.
She completed her journey in January this year and is on the go again.
Sara-Jayne King chats to the ambitious Rutherford as she prepares to jet off again.
I am happy not only to break the Guinness World Record of youngest woman flying solo around the world, but also to reduce the gender gap by 11 years between the current youngest male record holder.Zara Rutherford, pilot
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : flyzolo.com
