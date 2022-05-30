Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
South Africans should brace themselves for a tough winter food prices are predicted to skyrocket.
CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this magnitude in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Doyle says the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the Russia-Ukraine and the looting that gripped the country in July contributed to the crisis.
You are going to see it (inflation) right across the board but particularly in the grain section or our business. So if we talk about bread, maize, and breakfast cereal that is where you are seeing a lot of the pressure.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brand
If the consumers occasionally see a gap on the shelf it isn't about the price, but there is a real supply chain squeeze. We are not concerned about the physical supply of basic foodstuffs but the cost of inflation you are going to see in the food basket for low-income earners is going to be significant.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brand
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2011/milkos201102165/159574692-concerned-female-buyer-doing-grocery-shopping-with-checklist-calculating-food-products-prices-standi.jpg
More from Local
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
What should you do if you witness a crime?
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.Read More
Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.Read More
A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.Read More
'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'
Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa says scrapping the general fuel is not sustainable and deregulation is also not sustainable.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.Read More
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More
World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?
John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition.Read More