Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'

30 May 2022 8:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel levy
fuel levy increase

Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa says scrapping the general fuel is not sustainable and deregulation is also not sustainable.

Is there something the government can do to help motorists not feel the pinch at the pumps?

Another fuel increase is expected this week and the Central Energy Fund is forecasting a R2.27 to R2.36/litre rise in the price of petrol.

This will mean motorists will pay almost R25 a litre.

Many people have argued that government should reduce the tax on fuel as this adds to the price of fuel.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to an Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa about this.

We must be really realistic when we argue these things and be political.

Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

My problem is when people say scrap the whole R6 something general levies, that will be unsustainable and that would mean the government will have to get that money somewhere else.

Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

They can extend that R1.50 cushion because it really played a significant role in saving us from more problems in the past. Since February we've had petrol price increases.

Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

Dumisa says government has taunted the deregulation of the petrol price but that would only benefit those in urban areas.

In the urban areas, it (deregulation) may work in the short term but not in the long term. In the rural areas, it will not work at all.

Professor Bonke Dumisa, Independent economic analyst

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'




30 May 2022 8:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel levy
fuel levy increase

More from Local

Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund

30 May 2022 6:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why

30 May 2022 4:47 PM

There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What should you do if you witness a crime?

30 May 2022 3:28 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision

30 May 2022 11:17 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return

30 May 2022 9:06 AM

Kai-isha Meniers was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO

30 May 2022 7:31 AM

CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone

30 May 2022 6:58 AM

Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died

28 May 2022 7:34 AM

John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?

28 May 2022 7:31 AM

John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Sign Language approved as SA's 12th official language

28 May 2022 7:30 AM

John Perlman speaks to Liz-Anne Booysens, Gauteng's Provincial Director for Deaf SA, on the induction of South African Sign Language as the country's 12th official language.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Barclays Africa has plans – now that it has divorced from Absa Group

Business

Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Disaster teams on alert following warnings of severe weather conditions in KZN

30 May 2022 6:51 PM

'Exponential rise' in abuses linked to Mali army: UN report

30 May 2022 6:35 PM

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

30 May 2022 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA