A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return
CAPE TOWN - As South Africa marks Child Protection Week, a Cape Town mother continues to pray for the safe return of her two-month-old baby.
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.
Days after the abduction, police released CCTV screenshots showing a woman with long hair, dressed in a black and white spotted top and striped pants, carrying a baby wrapped in a pink blanket.
Eyewitness News visited the desperate mother.
While working in the kitchen, Francis Meniers broke down as the pop song Missing You played on the radio.
She said that the pain she felt was indescribable.
"I am praying every night. I've been posting on Facebook, anyone who knows something, just to call police or even me... But I don't know what to do anymore. I was still busy making posters all by myself to get my baby," Meniers said.
The heartbroken woman said that she was losing hope because police had over the past four weeks been telling her that they were doing all they could to find her missing baby but had so far been unable to trace the child or her kidnapper.
Meniers said the day her baby disappeared was the first time she had seen the suspect, who had approached her at the Bishop Lavis shopping centre earlier that day.
Police have told the family to be strong and allow detectives to do their work, but this is cold comfort for the her parents and siblings, who spend every hour of every day anguishing about where little Kai-isha could be and if she is safe.
CHILD PROTECTION
The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum says there's a great need for education and awareness around child protection.
As the country marks Child Protection Week, the Cape Town suburb has experienced at least two traumatic incidents involving children in recent weeks.
The community has been rocked by the abduction of two-month-old Kai-isha Meniers outside a local supermarket and the deaths of two young brothers in a house fire.
It's been very traumatic for the community, for the family and for the neighbourhood watch because finding the child alive is the most important thing for us now. The feeling of the community is that SAPS hasn't done what they're supposed to do. They haven't given the resources that they could give to this case," Bishop Lavis community policing forum chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, said.
He has been closely involved in the search for little Kai-isha Meniers over the past four weeks.
The baby was snatched by an unknown woman, who can only be identified via CCTV images and a police identikit at this stage.
Days later, the community had to deal with the deaths of two children in a house fire.
The incidents raise the issue of child protection and Lindhorst believes more awareness is necessary.
"There's a huge need because you would find children wandering around on their own late at night. Many times, late at night you'd find a little child wandering around without any care and especially because it's a working-class community, I think the need is so much bigger to educate," Lindhorst said.
This year's Child Protection week theme is "Let us protect children during Covid19 and beyond" and citizens can show support by wearing green ribbons.
This article first appeared on EWN : A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return
Source : @072MISSING/Twitter
More from Local
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
What should you do if you witness a crime?
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.Read More
Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.Read More
'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'
Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa says scrapping the general fuel is not sustainable and deregulation is also not sustainable.Read More
Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.Read More
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More
World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?
John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition.Read More