Rental spaces are returning to pre-covid levels: Spear REIT
-Signs of strong recovery in property rental sector
-Increase in new office leases being signed
-Spear REIT well positioned for growth
After two years of working from home, many employees are now braving the early morning peak traffic to head back to their desks. While the COVID-19 pandemic hit the property rental sector hard, it seems there are signs of strong recovery. According to a report by Spear REIT Group, commercial office rental spaces are returning to pre-Covid levels.
There is a now a trend towards a hybrid working system as employers have far less staff working remotely. On a positive note, there's been a notable uptick in new office leases being signed.Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Group
Spear REIT is listed on the JSE and its investment portfolio is a well-balanced mix of industrial, commercial, retail, hospitality properties. The company also pays out a dividend to its shareholders every six months.
Since inception, we've operated with a high occupancy rate of above 90%. We've also had a high retention rate, which means tenants that come up for renewal and re-let every year are retained. It's because we take a very hands on approach but also our proximity to our assets and our tenants.Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Group
Rossi believes Spear REIT is well positioned for growth as its debt ratio is under 40%. By 2030, it hopes to have R15 billion in assets under ownership. The company also aims to grow its income statement and not simply its asset base.
Our ability to navigate through COVID-19 having recovered 98% of our total rentals is a testament to the hands-on ability of our team.Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Group
