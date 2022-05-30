Rental spaces are returning to pre-covid levels: Spear REIT





-Signs of strong recovery in property rental sector

-Increase in new office leases being signed

-Spear REIT well positioned for growth

© petrovichvadim/123rf.com

After two years of working from home, many employees are now braving the early morning peak traffic to head back to their desks. While the COVID-19 pandemic hit the property rental sector hard, it seems there are signs of strong recovery. According to a report by Spear REIT Group, commercial office rental spaces are returning to pre-Covid levels.

There is a now a trend towards a hybrid working system as employers have far less staff working remotely. On a positive note, there's been a notable uptick in new office leases being signed. Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Group

Spear REIT is listed on the JSE and its investment portfolio is a well-balanced mix of industrial, commercial, retail, hospitality properties. The company also pays out a dividend to its shareholders every six months.

Since inception, we've operated with a high occupancy rate of above 90%. We've also had a high retention rate, which means tenants that come up for renewal and re-let every year are retained. It's because we take a very hands on approach but also our proximity to our assets and our tenants. Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Group

Rossi believes Spear REIT is well positioned for growth as its debt ratio is under 40%. By 2030, it hopes to have R15 billion in assets under ownership. The company also aims to grow its income statement and not simply its asset base.