Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision

30 May 2022 11:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Infrastructure
Investment
Service delivery
Belville
CBD
development

Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.

The Belville CBD is the second metropolitan node in the Mother City, boasting a large and vibrant community of people but has been stricken with socio-economic woes that have had a negative impact on Cape Town's second central home.

On a social level, things such as a high crime rate and illicit drug use have had an immense influence on the economic value of the CBD, scaring away investors and leaving its citizens feeling unsafe.

However, there is a change coming, with the Greater Tygerberg Partnership inviting the public to comment on the future of Belville and how the changes they want to see to restore the once-thriving metropolis.

The GTP is urging local residents, businesses, and investors to comment on the City of Cape Town’s draft Local Spatial Development Framework for the CBD before the deadline of 4 July.

The first phase of the LSDF is to fix short-term (around four years) problems such as the security and service delivery issues that plague Belville because this would have a great impact on how long-term problems are handled such as construction and spatial development.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt, who says that the base infrastructure is there and strong, but he's hoping investment developers see the vision and potential of what the CBD has to offer.

Listen to the full interview below.

The inherent value that remains in the Belville node, in the Belville CBD area, didn't go away and I think the long-term investors and the guys, the developers, who are now paying attention to what the potential is in Belville are starting to come back into the area and looking for opportunistic investments.

Warren Hewitt, CEO - Greater Tygerberg Partnership

The actual base infrastructure is incredibly sound, incredibly capable of dealing with future development... the infrastructure is sound, we're just looking for the developers to see the vision and realise the opportunity that Belville offers.

Warren Hewitt, CEO - Greater Tygerberg Partnership



