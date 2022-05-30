Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
No Items to show
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association

30 May 2022 1:38 PM
by Ruth Smith & KFM
Tags:
Charity
Peninsula School Feeding Association

With more than R700,000 already raised for the Peninsula School Feeding Association, there's still so much more that can be done.

During our May Money Madness campaign with Lottostar, we partnered with Peninsula Schools Feeding Association, a non-profit organisation that addresses childhood hunger at schools in the Cape.

Thanks to our listeners, we were able to raise R758 750 for the PSFA, which will feed 1,331 children for an entire year!

However, there are 14,736 school children that need our support.

From 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, we will embark on the biggest community initiative in Western Cape history.

In collaboration with LottoStar, Kfm 94.5 will host a 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon to raise R8 Million to help the Peninsula Schools Feeding Association.

And Lottostar promised to match every cent we raise, up to R4 million!

Listen below to Peninsula School Feeding Association funding manager Charles Grey on Kfm Mornings.

Tune in to Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, to make your pledge and be part of history.


This article first appeared on KFM : Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association




