Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association
During our May Money Madness campaign with Lottostar, we partnered with Peninsula Schools Feeding Association, a non-profit organisation that addresses childhood hunger at schools in the Cape.
Thanks to our listeners, we were able to raise R758 750 for the PSFA, which will feed 1,331 children for an entire year!
However, there are 14,736 school children that need our support.
From 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, we will embark on the biggest community initiative in Western Cape history.
In collaboration with LottoStar, Kfm 94.5 will host a 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon to raise R8 Million to help the Peninsula Schools Feeding Association.
And Lottostar promised to match every cent we raise, up to R4 million!
Listen below to Peninsula School Feeding Association funding manager Charles Grey on Kfm Mornings.
Tune in to Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Wednesday, 1 June, to make your pledge and be part of history.
This article first appeared on KFM : Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association
