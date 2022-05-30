Funding needed to meet street children challenge: Forum





-Most street children returned to their communities during COVID-19 pandemic

-There's a waiting list of two years for a street child to be placed in a child and youth care centre

-Early intervention is critical to get a child off the street

Street children in Cape Town will remain vulnerable to a life of poverty and crime if government does not increase funding to its social welfare programmes.

That's according to Janice King, the director of the Western Cape Street Children Forum amid concern around the plight of street children in the inner city.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there were very few children seeking shelter on the city's streets. Nongovernmental organisations have found that most of the children who were begging or working on the streets went back to their communities, but not without its own set of challenges.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Janice King, the director of the Western Cape Street Children Forum about the vulnerability of street kids in the CBD.

Sometimes they're worse off because of the income they've lost. Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

For the past few years, there's been a two year waiting list for a child that needs care and protection to be given a place of shelter in a child and youth care centre.

This means the child gets left in a dangerous situation, which is completely unacceptable. And budget cuts or lack of funding are the reasons always given. Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

The Forum is working to ensure that all facets of the system responds to a child in need. This includes social workers assessments and police intervention.

But if there's no place to put the child then the designated social worker and the police are stuck. So we really need funds. But what really do need is foster parents, so we can do permanent placing for children. Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

King said there's a functional relationship between children and adults who live on the street. This means a high risk to sexual and drug abuse. While sniffing glue is not as prevalent as before, street children are exposed to far more deadlier drugs such as heroine and tik. Some are also used as runners for drug dealers.

It's always better to intervene early with a child who's been on the street. But the problem is where do you send them to. Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

