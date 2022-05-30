Funding needed to meet street children challenge: Forum

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally. 30 May 2022 4:47 PM
What should you do if you witness a crime? Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witn... 30 May 2022 3:28 PM
Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt. 30 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Local
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent reco... 27 May 2022 6:45 AM
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's b... 26 May 2022 2:07 PM
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price. 26 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA. 30 May 2022 7:42 PM
Barclays Africa has plans – now that it has divorced from Absa Group The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amol Prabhu, Country CEO for South Africa, and Market Head at Barclays Africa. 30 May 2022 7:17 PM
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund. 30 May 2022 6:49 PM
View all Business
'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach Relebogile Mabotja interviews Pretty Kekana, founder of non-profit organisation Motsha teens on teaching your child how to respons... 30 May 2022 4:44 PM
Indigenous contraception can reduce unwanted pregnancy in rural areas - Expert Lester Kiewit speaks Prof Molelekwa Moroole from North-West University to find out more. 30 May 2022 12:22 PM
[INTERVIEW] Zara Rutherford – the youngest woman to fly solo around the world Sara-Jayne King chats to 19-year-old Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. 28 May 2022 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby. 16 May 2022 12:25 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
Rocking the Daisies is back for 2022 Pippa Hudson spoke to General Manager of Steyn Entertainment Shannon Valstar about the event and what to expect. 26 May 2022 3:24 PM
Streaming wars? Disney Plus offers four users to stream simultaneously Lester Kiewit and Jan Vermeulen Editor at MyBroadband.co.za compare streaming services on offer. 24 May 2022 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
More people trust big business above government - global survey Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. 25 May 2022 10:02 PM
Proof that China imprisons Muslim Uyghurs en masse, forces them into labour Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 May 2022 5:28 PM
View all World
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration? Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and... 25 May 2022 12:29 PM
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. 25 May 2022 9:14 AM
View all Africa
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2022 9:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Funding needed to meet street children challenge: Forum

30 May 2022 11:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Street children
funding
capetown
COVID19

Lester Kiewit spoke to Janice King, the director of the Western Cape Street Children Forum over the vulnerability of street kids in the CBD.

-Most street children returned to their communities during COVID-19 pandemic

-There's a waiting list of two years for a street child to be placed in a child and youth care centre

-Early intervention is critical to get a child off the street

...

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

Street children in Cape Town will remain vulnerable to a life of poverty and crime if government does not increase funding to its social welfare programmes.

That's according to Janice King, the director of the Western Cape Street Children Forum amid concern around the plight of street children in the inner city.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there were very few children seeking shelter on the city's streets. Nongovernmental organisations have found that most of the children who were begging or working on the streets went back to their communities, but not without its own set of challenges.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Janice King, the director of the Western Cape Street Children Forum about the vulnerability of street kids in the CBD.

Sometimes they're worse off because of the income they've lost.

Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

For the past few years, there's been a two year waiting list for a child that needs care and protection to be given a place of shelter in a child and youth care centre.

This means the child gets left in a dangerous situation, which is completely unacceptable. And budget cuts or lack of funding are the reasons always given.

Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

The Forum is working to ensure that all facets of the system responds to a child in need. This includes social workers assessments and police intervention.

But if there's no place to put the child then the designated social worker and the police are stuck. So we really need funds. But what really do need is foster parents, so we can do permanent placing for children.

Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

King said there's a functional relationship between children and adults who live on the street. This means a high risk to sexual and drug abuse. While sniffing glue is not as prevalent as before, street children are exposed to far more deadlier drugs such as heroine and tik. Some are also used as runners for drug dealers.

It's always better to intervene early with a child who's been on the street. But the problem is where do you send them to.

Janice King, Director - Western Cape Street Children Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




30 May 2022 11:51 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Street children
funding
capetown
COVID19

Trending

Barclays Africa has plans – now that it has divorced from Absa Group

Business

Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Disaster teams on alert following warnings of severe weather conditions in KZN

30 May 2022 6:51 PM

'Exponential rise' in abuses linked to Mali army: UN report

30 May 2022 6:35 PM

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

30 May 2022 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA