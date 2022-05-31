Hout Bay Harbour, once Cape Town's jewel, is now an eyesore





-Hout Bay Harbour infrastructure seen a shocking decline

-Buildings are run down due to vandalism

-Department of Forestry and Fisheries has done very little to address the problem

What was once a colourful, bustling seaside hub, Hout Bay harbour has turned into somewhat of an eyesore. Despite promises of a revamp of the infrastructure a few years back, the harbour continues to decline. And instead of a picturesque view, locals and tourists who visit the harbour will find dilapidated buildings, closed businesses and sunken boats.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Carte Blanche producer Liz Fish about the current state of the harbour, following an in-depth feature which aired on Sunday night.

I was absolutely shocked to see it was possible to remove things entirely and by hand. There's one factory burnt out that stands empty. And as you drive to the end at the Snoekies restaurant, the entire section has been obliterated. The roof and everything inside has been removed. It's astounding... it looks like a bomb has detonated. Liz Fish, Carte Blanche producer

The Oceana factory was closed down in December 2019 and a formal handover took place in March 2020. The Department of Public Works had given the reassurance that security would monitor the site, however locals say this wasn't the case. This factory then become a free-for-all for criminals.

Carte Blanche's investigation found there were many people who wanted to rent the former Oceana premises. Some had made enquiries before the lease expired but got no response from the department.

In a written reply to the Carte Blanche team, the Department of Public Works said the Department of Forestry and Fisheries is responsible for security and the day-to-day official on site is the harbour master.

For four months, it was just open sesame... people were driving out of there with goods. There was no attempt to do anything and it just escalated. Only when they set alight the Blue Fin building, suddenly they [the department] did something. Millions of rands of potential investments is gone. It was a long period of time and nothing was done. Liz Fish, Carte Blanche producer

