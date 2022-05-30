Streaming issues? Report here
'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach

30 May 2022 4:44 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Social media
Parenting
Teenagers

Relebogile Mabotja interviews Pretty Kekana, founder of non-profit organisation Motsha teens on teaching your child how to responsibly engage social media.

Pretty Kekana is the co-founder, director and head coach of Motsha Teens, which helps youths address pyscho, social and behavioural issues.

Based in Ratanda, Heidelburg, the organisation focuses on equipping youths from all backgrounds with knowledge on how to overcome social ills as well as mental and behavioural issues.

How children engage with social media can expose them to unfiltered content or adults who want to take advantage of them, says Kekana.

The teen coach says that because adolescents are minors it is the responsibility of the adults around them to keep them safe from online predators.

She says that completely restricting social media is counter productive and does not solve the problem of potential harm.

Her advice to parents is that they should use social media as an opportunity to teach responsibility and accountability to their teen children.

Ideally you don't want to socially exclude them from all the other benefits of social media cause there are other benefits - the education they can access to.

Pretty Kekana, founder of Motsha Teens

She adds that nothing should be kept private considering that the teenager may be sharing intimate details of their lives with the world.

She advises guardians to have an open discussion with the child as they hand them their new device and install apps that can kept rack of who they are talking to.

I think having educational discussion with their teenager before they go online, before you buying them the device, like I highlighted teaching them the responsibility, their responsibility and also downloading apps that can help you have access to what they download and also have boundaries on the social media platforms they can follow

Pretty Kekana, founder of Motsha Teens

Listen to the full podcast episode below


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach




