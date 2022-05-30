Barclays Africa has plans – now that it has divorced from Absa Group





Barclays Africa has divorced from Absa Group.

The former UK parent once owned 62.3% of the South African financial services company.

What are Barclays Africa’s plans after divorce from Absa Group?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Amol Prabhu, Country CEO for South Africa, and Market Head at Barclays Africa (scroll up to listen).

We’re now entirely independent… Our office in Johannesburg is growing rapidly… We’re hiring a lot of local talent… Amol Prabhu, country CEO - Barclays Africa