What should you do if you witness a crime?
If you have ever witnessed a crime, whether it be a fender bender or a more serious violent offence, you may have wondered what your obligations are.
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.
According to Booth, there is no blanket law mandating that you report a crime but there are obligations set out by individual pieces of legislation.
There is no general law obliging someone to go and report a crime, but one must remember that there is certain legislation that places obligations or duties on certain people.William Booth, Attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
An example of this would be that a social worker is obligated by the Children’s Act to report any suspected sexual offences in a case they are investigating.
Despite there not always being a legal obligation, some people may feel a moral obligation to report a crime but be put off by the risk of spending days in court, especially with the backlog in cases created by COVID-19.
While this may be inconvenient, people should not avoid reporting crimes because reporting crimes is the best way to ensure that they stop happening.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29266727_yellow-tape-barrier-surrounding-a-crime-scene-under-investigation-by-the-police.html
More from Local
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.Read More
A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.Read More
'Deregulation of fuel levy will only work in urban areas, not in rural areas'
Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa says scrapping the general fuel is not sustainable and deregulation is also not sustainable.Read More
Low-income earners to feel the pinch of inflation the most - Tiger Brands CEO
CEO of Tiger Brands Noel Doyle says he has not seen such widespread inflation of this scale in his 20 years of working at Tiger Brands.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma: KZN flood victims must be allocated land that's not disaster-prone
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to journalists in Durban on Sunday, a few minutes after government officials welcomed a cargo plane from the state of Qatar, carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken province.Read More
Lesufi visits the scene where three brothers aged six, 13 and 16 died
John Perlman speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson on Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to the children's schools in Heidelburg.Read More
World Hunger Day: How is malnutrition affecting South Africa?
John Perlman spoke to programmes manager for Africa organisation, Asekho Motabene about this rate of malnutrition.Read More