Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
Thank goodness for the Solidarity Fund!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
In April 2021, amid a raging pandemic, a fire broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, causing massive destruction.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The fire destroyed about R40 million worth of medical gear and personal protective equipment.
The Solidarity Fund is playing a critical role in the reopening of the hospital and its emergency unit.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund (scroll up to listen).
We are very excited that… Charlotte Maxeke has opened its doors…Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health - Solidarity Fund
Source : https://www.solidarityfund.co.za/
