Time to declare SA's power crisis a disaster & harness alternative power sources
As Eskom announced the return to stage 2 power cuts barely 24 hours after announcing the suspension of the rolling power cuts, it is clear that solving South Africa's power insecurity is a problem.
John Maytham speaks to Professor Mark Swilling, co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition and co-author of the Betrayal of the Promise at Stellenbosch University about South Africa's dire energy issue. Scroll up to listen.
Swilling says the solution lies with the utility that controls the entire energy system - Eskom.
Despite its unpopularity, Eskom is not responsible for acquiring alternative sources of energy - government is.
Swilling says that declaring a state of disaster or emergency would allow Eskom procurement powers and could help solve the energy crisis sooner.
The bottom line is that we need 10 gigawatts onto the grid within the next 24 months plus 5,000 megawatts of storage, if we can get those two onto the grid within the next 24 months, we can end load shedding. So the question is how to do that.Prof Mark Swilling, Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
He says Eskom would be the ideal driving force for securing consistent energy in the country.
Everybody blames Eskom for load shedding because there's not enough energy on the grid but Eskom is not responsible for putting energy onto the grid. That is the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy through their procurement programme.Prof Mark Swilling, Centre for Complex Systems in Transition
