Cigarette butts the most littered plastic items on earth - Anti-smoking group





The National Council Against Smoking says the war against smoking tobacco has not been won.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, deputy director Dr Sharon Nyatsanza says there is still a high rate of tobacco use in the country but there is some progress on the decline of tobacco use.

Started in 1987, the world observes World No Tobacco day annually on 31 July to raise awareness of the dangers of smoking.

Usually, we talk a lot about the health effects of tobacco and we actually forget to mention the effects of tobacco on the environment. What we do find is that the entire tobacco lifespan from start to finish is overwhelmingly polluting and damaging process. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

Cigarette butts are actually the most littered plastic items on earth. So we see that tobacco is just a health issue. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy director - National Council Against Smoking

