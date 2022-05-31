CPUT project on a mission to create technopreneurs





-Pilot project fosters digital and entrepreneurial skills for graduates

-Programme aims to improve graduate employability for students

-Students trained to use artificial intelligence and gaming concepts

Taking a concept from an idea in your head to fully executed is no easy task. And for students, access to finances makes it even more difficult.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), have partnered with Snake Nation and Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK to roll out a pilot project that fosters digital and entrepreneurial skills for graduates.

They've developed a Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC), which aims to improve graduate employability for students in entrepreneurship. Graduates will be developed into technopreneurs by assisting them to become financially viable and create sustainable start-up companies.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Michael Twum-Darko, Project Leader and Head of CPUT’s Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC).

We believe that students can create businesses while they're still studying. Those struggling to get jobs can re-enter the system to be reskilled and become more employable. Michael Twum-Darko, Head of CPUT’s Business Innovation and Incubation Centre

The project uses high-tech systems driven by artificial intelligence and gaming concepts to coach the students. The objective is that the students will be able to create new ideas to solve societal problems.

Having an idea doesn't make you an entrepreneur and being an entrepreneur doesn't mean you have a good idea. This helps those who have an idea to improve their ideas to the point where we can get venture capital to incubate it. Michael Twum-Darko, Head of CPUT’s Business Innovation and Incubation Centre

