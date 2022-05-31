Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects





The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has registered South Africa’s first private solar projects.

The two new 100 MW solar projects in North West will generate electricity for Tronox Mineral Sands.

Both projects are developed, financed, constructed, and operated by the Sola Group.

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay.

The construction of the solar plants follows the landmark regulatory change announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2021 to extend the limit over which a private power project must apply for a generation licence from 1 MW to 100 MW.

Registration of the projects took 73 days from submission.

Financial close is expected in July and construction is expected to take 14 months.

The project is designed to have a lifespan of 30 years.

Refilwe Molot interviewed Sola Group CEO Dom Wills (scroll up to listen).

For the first time in history, private generation of real scale is allowed… In the 95 years we’ve had electricity in this country, it’s always been government-controlled… We got moving quickly… Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group

Nersa has done pretty well… It’s not a bottleneck… The solar farms have 600 000 to 700 000 solar panels and it’s about R3 billion… You won’t see power for another 16 months… Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group

Over the next 13 years, the majority of coal will be decommissioned… There’s a long way to go… The government will procure as much as it can… We’ve got the capacity to do a few of these every year, but we might need some help from our competitors… Dom Wills, CEO - Sola Group