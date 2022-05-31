Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward

'Police keep on getting it wrong,' says Gun Owners SA on firearm licence ruling

31 May 2022 10:23 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Police
Firearms
Gun Owners SA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Larry Marks and Paul Oxley of Gun Owners of SA, about the recent Constitutional Court victory for firearm owners.

-The Constitutional Court found that gunowners can renew firearm licenses even though it has lapsed

-Gun Owners SA believes the case highlights the incompetence of the police

-Gunowners also concerned over the impact of the new draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill

...

On Sunday, 14 March 2021, police searched a house in Sasolburg, in the Free State, and confiscated 51 firearms - which includes handguns, assault rifles, hunting firearms - and thousands of ammunition as well as explosives. Picture: Supplied.

If you're a gun owner in South Africa, you no longer have to hand over your firearms for destruction once your gun licence lapses. This was the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on Friday, which gun advocacy groups have hailed as a victory.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to attorney Larry Marks, who represented gun advocacy group Gun Owners South Africa. The organisation was admitted as an amicus curaie (friend of the court) in the case.

What this case turned on is whether one is legally entitled to apply to license a firearm that you own. Due to an administration issue, the license lapsed because you failed to apply for a renewal more than 90 days before the expiry.

Larry Marks, Attorney representing Gun Owners of South Africa

The case dates back to 2016 when Fidelity Security Services failed to renew its firearm licenses which had lapsed. The company approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the police rejected their request for renewal.

Their application for an interdict against the police was later turned down by the high court. The case went to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which found Fidelity was entitled to apply to relicense their firearms.

However, the police minister took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which agreed with the ruling by the SCA. The Constitutional Court found there was nothing in the Firearms Control Act that prevented one from applying for a firearm where the licence had expired.

It would create a weird situation where today, my firearm licence lapses and I'd have to hand the firearm in to be destroyed. Later today, I can walk into a gun shop and buy another firearm and apply for a new licence. The effect is a proliferation of firearms rather than a limitation, which the court understood to be a real issue.

Larry Marks, Attorney representing Gun Owners of South Africa

Weighing into the matter, Gun Owners SA chairperson Paul Oxley, criticized the ineffectiveness of the police's administrative systems.

As gunowners, we keep on having to drag SAPS to the party. They have a central firearms registry and law advisors and they keep getting it wrong, to the detriment of us all. There's a huge waste of time and expenses with this. But we keep on having to revisit the same issue all the time.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

But another battle could be on the cards for police and gun owners. Gun advocacy activists are up in arms over proposals to amend gun ownership laws in the country. Among the key changes in the new draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill are that gun owners cannot use self-defence as a reason to own a firearm.

Gun lobbyists are opposing this proposal, saying it would make ordinary citizens vulnerable to crime.

According to Oxley, gun owners' organisations had been in discussion with the Civilian Secretary of Police regarding the amendment bill, which he believes has "no research basis".

One of the requirements for laws is that it must be based on evidence. The police have taken their own research and twisted it to create the amendment bill.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

Gun owners believe that illegal firearms are fueling South Africa's violence and crime. But Oxley argues that police are a far larger supplier of unlawful firearms to criminals than ordinary citizens.

Colonel Chris Prinsloo supplied 2500 firearms to the Cape Flats gangs, of which 1500 have been positively linked to murder. Yet we're the ones under scrutiny. For this degree of strict liability to be constantly applied, where lawfully firearms are statistically insignificant.

Paul Oxley, Gun Owners of SA

Scroll up to listen to both interviews.




