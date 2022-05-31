Mother of missing baby Kai-isha Meniers losing hope of finding her
- It's been four weeks since Kai-isha Meniers was abducted.
- Police say they have no new leads on the case.
- The baby's mother is losing hope in the police.
...
As the country marks Child Protection Week, a Bishop Lavis family is living in anguish as they await answers from police on the whereabouts of their missing three-month-old baby. Kai-isha Meniers was kidnapped from her pram outside a Bishop Lavis supermarket on 30 April. Saturday marked four weeks since the infant was snatched.
On the day of the abduction, the mother, Francis Meniers, was approached by an unknown woman promising to buy her nappies and a meal for her family. Meniers, who is unemployed and struggling financially, had gratefully accepted the gifts and went home. Shortly after, she returned to the shop where she spotted the woman again. Meniers had left the baby in her pram with her two older brothers near a security guard. After paying at an express till, she returned to her children to find the baby gone.
CCTV footage showed a woman with long hair walking away with the baby in a pink blanket. But to date, police have no new leads on the case.
The mother says she does not know this woman or seen her before. But the woman approached her and said she was expecting a little boy. She said she had all these girl baby clothes and had no one to give it to her. Francis agreed and was very thankful.Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter
Meniers had refused several times, but the unknown woman insisted. It's understood the woman had tried to gain Meniers' trust by speaking about the poverty she suffered during her childhood.
Francis was desperate, as she's got seven kids and both her and her husband are unemployed. This woman took advantage and preyed on a very vulnerable family.Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.Read More
Cigarette butts the most littered plastic items on earth - Anti-smoking group
Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Council Against Smoking deputy director Dr Sharon Nyatsanza about World No Tobacco Day.Read More
Time to declare SA's power crisis a disaster & harness alternative power sources
John Maytham speaks to Professor Mark Swilling, co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition and co-author of the 'Betrayal of the Promise' at Stellenbosch University about South Africa's dire energy issue.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel costs are set to spike, here's why
There are several factors that influence prices at the pumps - both locally and internationally.Read More
What should you do if you witness a crime?
Pippa Hudson spoke to attorney and director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys William Booth about what you should do if you witness a crime.Read More
Be a part of history, help raise R8M for Peninsula School Feeding Association
With more than R700,000 already raised for the Peninsula School Feeding Association, there's still so much more that can be done.Read More
Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO looking for investors to see Belville's vision
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greater Tygerberg Partnership CEO Warren Hewitt.Read More
A month after baby's abduction, CT mom praying for her child's safe return
Kai-isha Meniers was snatched from her pram outside a supermarket in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.Read More