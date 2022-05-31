Mother of missing baby Kai-isha Meniers losing hope of finding her





It's been four weeks since Kai-isha Meniers was abducted.

Police say they have no new leads on the case.

The baby's mother is losing hope in the police.

...

As the country marks Child Protection Week, a Bishop Lavis family is living in anguish as they await answers from police on the whereabouts of their missing three-month-old baby. Kai-isha Meniers was kidnapped from her pram outside a Bishop Lavis supermarket on 30 April. Saturday marked four weeks since the infant was snatched.

On the day of the abduction, the mother, Francis Meniers, was approached by an unknown woman promising to buy her nappies and a meal for her family. Meniers, who is unemployed and struggling financially, had gratefully accepted the gifts and went home. Shortly after, she returned to the shop where she spotted the woman again. Meniers had left the baby in her pram with her two older brothers near a security guard. After paying at an express till, she returned to her children to find the baby gone.

CCTV footage showed a woman with long hair walking away with the baby in a pink blanket. But to date, police have no new leads on the case.

The mother says she does not know this woman or seen her before. But the woman approached her and said she was expecting a little boy. She said she had all these girl baby clothes and had no one to give it to her. Francis agreed and was very thankful. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

Meniers had refused several times, but the unknown woman insisted. It's understood the woman had tried to gain Meniers' trust by speaking about the poverty she suffered during her childhood.

Francis was desperate, as she's got seven kids and both her and her husband are unemployed. This woman took advantage and preyed on a very vulnerable family. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

Scroll up to listen to the interview.