Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Fuel prices will rise by almost R4 per litre at midnight – unless the government steps in.
According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, petrol prices must increase by R2.43 (95 unleaded) a litre and R2.31 (93) to compensate for higher oil prices and a weaker rand.
Combined with the fuel levy of R1.50, this would increase the price of 95 unleaded petrol by R3.92 from current levels, while 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive.
Diesel prices could rise by more than R2.50 a litre.
RELATED: Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The government sold about R6 billion of the country’s strategic oil reserves to fund the suspension of the fuel levy by R1.50 in April and May.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (scroll up to listen).
We’re in a tight situation… our reserves are extremely depleted… They said they weren’t going to extend it [suspension of fuel levies], but I don’t think they anticipated the backlash from society…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
... We’ve asked the minister to regurgitate the discussion on zero-based budgeting… If the government stopped corruption and maladministration, they would easily find more than R3 billion a month…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We can reduce the cost of government… right now… We’re one of the highest-taxed countries in the world… Traffic fines should not be a source of revenue… It’s the wrong way to manage a country…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
There are a lot of empty government buildings… We should be buying locally-built vehicles for the government… They must stop spending this money as if it’s theirs; it’s our money! …Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
More from Business
Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.Read More
Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sola Group CEO Dom Wills.Read More
Time to declare SA's power crisis a disaster & harness alternative power sources
John Maytham speaks to Professor Mark Swilling, co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition and co-author of the 'Betrayal of the Promise' at Stellenbosch University about South Africa's dire energy issue.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Barclays Africa has plans – now that it has divorced from Absa Group
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amol Prabhu, Country CEO for South Africa, and Market Head at Barclays Africa.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke hospital reopens thanks to Solidarity Fund
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Gugulethu Ngubane, Executive Head of Health at Solidarity Fund.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic looks to the future of business
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Project Leader for the Wits Entrepreneurship Clinic Dr Robert Venter.Read More
Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Dominique Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer, about what contributed to the dramatic increase.Read More
More from Opinion
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt]
Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?
Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape?
At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the province.Read More
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism
In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand what is causing racist attitudes to flourish in our schools and places of higher learning.Read More