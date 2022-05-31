[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine
Many local hikers say they have been avoiding this slope on the Corridor Ravine, situated at the far end of the Pipe Track overlooking Oudekraal. While it is described as a relatively easy route, the sand and rocks are loose and present a danger to hikers.
The track, also known as the 12 Apostles, recently began to receive a bit of a facelift.
Mountain user forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM) initiated a campaign to uplift the popular trail. FOTM keeps an eye on the way in which SANParks is managing Table Mountain National Park and lobbies for improvements - and where possible rallies volunteers to assist.
In this latest initiative, volunteers have assisted in firming up the loose ground and most recently built a solid wooden ladder to enable hikers to climb a particularly slippery slope that had resulted in many avoiding the trail.
FOTM's Andy Davies explains they organised and did fundraising in collaboration with Honourary Rangers. Two workers were employed to carry out the task and FOTM held a community service day to carry up the materials.
Thanks to Andy Davies and Friends of Table Mountain for the amazing photographs and posts.
Look at the amazing ladder in the photos below that has been built to help hikers circumnavigate the slope:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/groups/347189100013231/user/1065618485/
