Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
JOHANNESBURG - There were 11.7 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year despite an overall decline in the joblessness rates.
Stats SA said that the rate decreased by 0.8 percentage points from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year to 34.5% in the first few months of this year.
Meanwhile, the expanded definition also saw a 0.7% decline, with more discouraged workers going out to the market, bringing the rate to 45%.
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey is a household-based sample survey which records the labour market activities of individuals between the ages of 15 and 64.
Young people remain vulnerable in the labour market, with only 244,000 gaining employment in the first quarter of the year.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 31, 2022
South Africa’s #unemployment rate decreased by 0,8 of a percentage point to 34,5% in Q1:2022 compared to Q4:2021.#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/Tn6Vw0SIBg
Employment increased by 370 000 in Q1:2022 compared to Q4:2021. Increases in #employment were mainly in community and social services, #manufacturing and trade.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 31, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/PhNKuygxFW#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/FUfpePvORj
This article first appeared on EWN : Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
