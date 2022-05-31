Europe bans piped oil from Russia





The European Union has a plan to stop two-thirds of its oil imports from Russia.

The ban does not yet affect non-piped oil.

© arsgera/123rf.com

Russia supplies 27% of the EU’s oil imports and 40% of its gas.

The EU aims for a total ban on seaborne oil by the end of the year.

Hungary pipes 65% of its oil from Russia; it opposed the ban.

The UK gets next to no oil from Russia… Hungary completely relies on Russian oil… Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent