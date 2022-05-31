Europe bans piped oil from Russia
The European Union has a plan to stop two-thirds of its oil imports from Russia.
The ban does not yet affect non-piped oil.
Russia supplies 27% of the EU’s oil imports and 40% of its gas.
The EU aims for a total ban on seaborne oil by the end of the year.
Hungary pipes 65% of its oil from Russia; it opposed the ban.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
The UK gets next to no oil from Russia… Hungary completely relies on Russian oil…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
After weeks… they’ve come up with a ban on pipeline oil imports…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
