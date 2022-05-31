[LISTEN] What you need to consider before signing your employment contract

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard. 31 May 2022 6:56 PM
[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers. 31 May 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent reco... 27 May 2022 6:45 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods' Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results. 31 May 2022 7:21 PM
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson. 31 May 2022 3:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December. 31 May 2022 12:07 PM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 18 May 2022 10:42 AM
View all Sport
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
Rocking the Daisies is back for 2022 Pippa Hudson spoke to General Manager of Steyn Entertainment Shannon Valstar about the event and what to expect. 26 May 2022 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] What you need to consider before signing your employment contract

31 May 2022 12:55 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Employment
Work
contracts
employment contract

Moni Attorneys Inc labour law expert Natasha Moni says people should read the whole contract, not just the numbers.

Almost every person who gets employed rushes to the numbers and ignore the small print in their contracts.

Speaking to Thabo Mdluli, labour law expert at Moni Attorneys INC Natasha Moni says it is very important to read the whole contract before signing.

She adds that it should be guided by the Basic Employment Act and it must be favourable to you.

You've got to look at every single one of those clauses. A clause like the probationary period and you need to decide if you agree with the probationary or not.

Natasha Moni, Labour law expert - Moni Attorneys Inc

Your contract should tell your leave, overtime rates, where you work, how long you are going to work for. Payment is very important, the gross vs net payment.

Natasha Moni, Labour law expert - Moni Attorneys Inc

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What you need to consider before signing your employment contract




31 May 2022 12:55 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Employment
Work
contracts
employment contract

More from Local

Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA

31 May 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.

Read More

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

31 May 2022 6:56 PM

The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.

Read More

[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine

31 May 2022 5:04 PM

This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers.

Read More

Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight

31 May 2022 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.

Read More

Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July

31 May 2022 3:13 PM

The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.

Read More

Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion

31 May 2022 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.

Read More

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

31 May 2022 1:32 PM

The quarterly labour force survey shows that there were more than 7.9 million unemployed people in South Africa during the first quarter of the year, despite an overall decline in the joblessness rates

Read More

Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data

31 May 2022 11:49 AM

The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Read More

Mother of missing baby Kai-isha Meniers losing hope of finding her

31 May 2022 11:25 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for the latest on missing Bishop Lavis baby, Kai-isha Meniers.

Read More

Cigarette butts the most littered plastic items on earth - Anti-smoking group

31 May 2022 10:41 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Council Against Smoking deputy director Dr Sharon Nyatsanza about World No Tobacco Day.

Read More

Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects

Business

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

Business Local Lifestyle

Hout Bay Harbour, once Cape Town's jewel, is now an eyesore

EWN Highlights

Liverpool want fan apology, UEFA say 2,800 fake tickets scanned

31 May 2022 7:29 PM

Mkhwebane exonerates Majodina of wrongdoing in PPE tender awarded to her son

31 May 2022 6:56 PM

Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come

31 May 2022 6:56 PM

