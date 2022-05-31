



Almost every person who gets employed rushes to the numbers and ignore the small print in their contracts.

Speaking to Thabo Mdluli, labour law expert at Moni Attorneys INC Natasha Moni says it is very important to read the whole contract before signing.

She adds that it should be guided by the Basic Employment Act and it must be favourable to you.

You've got to look at every single one of those clauses. A clause like the probationary period and you need to decide if you agree with the probationary or not. Natasha Moni, Labour law expert - Moni Attorneys Inc

Your contract should tell your leave, overtime rates, where you work, how long you are going to work for. Payment is very important, the gross vs net payment. Natasha Moni, Labour law expert - Moni Attorneys Inc

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What you need to consider before signing your employment contract