Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
The number of discouraged people seeking employment has decreased by 64,000 people.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the number of unemployed people remains ta 7.9 million but there is a slight degree with the unemployment rate.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Maluleke for more details.
RELATED: Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
Women, more especially black African women, remain vulnerable to the labour market because their unemployment rate is sitting at 40,6% and when you look at the overall unemployment rate, which is at 34,5%, they are some few percentage points higher.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
Generally, in the country we have 10,2 million young people aged between15 and 24 years, of those 3.8 million are not in employment, education or training. They wake up every morning and sit.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine
This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to consider before signing your employment contract
Moni Attorneys Inc labour law expert Natasha Moni says people should read the whole contract, not just the numbers.Read More
Unemployment ticks down in Q1 of 2022 - Stats SA data
The labour market gained 370,000 jobs since the fourth quarter of 2021.Read More
Mother of missing baby Kai-isha Meniers losing hope of finding her
Lester Kiewit speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for the latest on missing Bishop Lavis baby, Kai-isha Meniers.Read More