



The number of discouraged people seeking employment has decreased by 64,000 people.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the number of unemployed people remains ta 7.9 million but there is a slight degree with the unemployment rate.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Maluleke for more details.

Women, more especially black African women, remain vulnerable to the labour market because their unemployment rate is sitting at 40,6% and when you look at the overall unemployment rate, which is at 34,5%, they are some few percentage points higher. Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General

Generally, in the country we have 10,2 million young people aged between15 and 24 years, of those 3.8 million are not in employment, education or training. They wake up every morning and sit. Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General

This article first appeared on 702 : Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke