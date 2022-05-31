Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA





Fuel prices will rise by almost R4 per litre at midnight – unless the government steps in.

According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, petrol prices must increase by R2.43 (95 unleaded) a litre and R2.31 (93) to compensate for higher oil prices and a weaker rand.

Combined with the fuel levy of R1.50, this would increase the price of 95 unleaded petrol by R3.92 from current levels, while 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive.

Diesel prices could rise by more than R2.50 a litre.

© gearstd/123rf.com

Calls are growing for the government to permanently scrap the fuel levy, which brings in R90 billion in revenue.

The government sold about R6 billion of the country’s strategic oil reserves to fund the suspension of the fuel levy by R1.50 in April and May.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Layton Beard, a spokesperson at the Automobile Association (scroll up to listen).

A significant increase is expected. We haven’t heard from the government yet. Everyone in South Africa is waiting for that announcement, which really should have been made already…’ Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

