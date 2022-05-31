Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
CapeTalk's sister station KFM is handing over its airwaves on Wednesday in support of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.
It is aiming to raise R8 million (in 12 hours!) - enough to feed 1,331 children on the Association’s records for a year, twice per day.
The campaign has so far raised R750,000.
LottoStar commits to matching all donations received on Wednesday.
Listen to KFM on Wednesday from 6 am to 6 pm – you can sponsor a child for a month with R60.
All pledges will be facilitated instantly by KFM (94.5 FM, DStv channel 880, YouTube, Facebook).
Pippa Hudson interviewed Darren “Whackhead” Simpson (scroll up to listen).
We are going to raise R8 million in a single day… so that every single child will be fed for a year.Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
You couldn’t have picked a worse time to do this… but I love a challenge… If you can afford R2, that can feed a child for a day. We can secure a full tummy.Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
If you go to KFM.co.za you can’t miss it. Whatever card you’ve got, you can sponsor a kid for a year, it’s R570.Darren “Whackhead” Simpson
