Top Gun smashes box office records across the world





I can’t roll my eyes enough! Refilwe Moloto

The new Top Gun movie is raking it in at the box office.

In its opening three days, the movie earned $124 million in North America and $248 worldwide.

It is Tom Cruise’s first $100 million opening weekend of his career.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:21).

My mother said, ‘Isn’t he a bit old?’… He still has some mileage in him. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent