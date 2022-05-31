Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA





Fuel prices increase on Wednesday, and government's decision to extend tax relief will only help a little for a limited amount of time as more price hikes loom.

Global factors are already driving up food prices as farmers face ever-increasing cost pressures.

On the eve of the fuel hikes, Agri SA has called on government to increase the diesel rebate for the sector.

© gajus/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Christo van der Rheede, Agri SA Executive Director.

Van der Rheede explains that at this point in time, farmers receive a diesel rebate worth R3.06.

It used to be R3.60 but when the fuel levy was reduced, this rebate was also got cut.

Farmers, at this point in time, are faced with massive spikes in the price of herbicides, the price of fertilisers, price of electricity, price of diesel and other costs that make it very difficult for them to farm profitably. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Our bigger worry obviously is that farmers will come to a point where they will reduce the amount of hectares they intended to plant because they just don't have the money... or it doesn't make sense to invest that kind of money... when you know that you will not even be able to break even. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

"We can't be planting less, surely!" exclaims Whitfield, recently returned from the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

A looming global food crisis was identified as one of the top five concerns at WEF.

"This is an opportunity for South African agriculture really to plant like it's never planted before" remarks Whitfield.

We fully agree; it's now the opportune time, and it's already happening... Last year when we had the serious drought in the Free State that damaged some of our maize crops, those farmers are now replanting wheat on that land because there's enough moisture... Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

We were very fortunate in the sense that we've had very good rains and we must make the most of that but you must also understand farmers have to make business decisions... Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Listen to van der Rheede's powerful argument in the audio clip below: