Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Food services franchisor Famous Brands has reported a 568% rise in headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February 28.
Heps reached 365c per share.
Total revenue was up 38% to almost R6.5 billion (from just over R4.6 billion in 2021).
The Group owns entrenched brands like Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean.
RELATED: 'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO
It says growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has slowed and while South Africa’s economy has rebounded, it's still a smaller economy than before the pandemic.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.
A nice clean set of results... We're very happy to be back to business with a very, very key focused business around South Africa, Africa and the Middle East.Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
In the quick service restaurant space we've definitely bounced past there [pre-Covid level trade]... In casual dining there are pockets where we are starting to see performance at pre-Covid levels... in some cases still at 80%...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
There are still some restrictions in place... It's predominantly in casual dining where we're seeing the pain still and that much slower recovery...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
Listen to the interview with the Famous Brands CEO on The Money Show:
More from Business
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
How the funereal service app 'Sendoff' makes covering funeral expenses easier
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sendoff CEO Zolani Matebese to find out more.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine
This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers?
Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Pretty Kekana, founder of non-profit organisation Motsha teens on teaching your child how to responsibly engage social media.Read More