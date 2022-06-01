Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani
John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani ahead of the side's United Rugby Championships quarterfinal match against Edinburgh this weekend.
Scroll up to listen
The Stormers' build-up to the knockout stages this season has not been without challenges, with highly experienced hooker, Scarra Ntubeni, out due to an injury, the team has struggled to remain consistent.
As you know this competition has been going on for a while. It started last year September, so we have had our fair share of injuries.Rito Hlungwani, assistant coach - Stormers
The Stormers have sharpened their focus onto their front row, adding that they already have an understanding of how Edinburgh operates, says Hlungwani.
We have a good understanding of how that pack operates and we have prepped our Springbok front row, who've also played against those guys internationally, so it will be a good challenge but it's something we are ready for.Rito Hlungwani, assistant coach - Stormers
Around scrums, the coach says that although there are times when the referee will get it wrong, the team remains focused on giving him good analysis grounded in the things that they can control.
