Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Thumb CapeTalk 2022 Mandy Wiener Thumb CapeTalk 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
New Harassment Code will require employers to overhaul existing policies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joani van Vuuren
Today at 16:05
JSC and Hawks must investigate - Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 16:20
Home Science Geology A ‘doorway’ on Mars? Why people see things in space that aren’t there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Rothery
Today at 17:20
Israel and the U.A.E. sign a trade deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelbergprofessor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Human genome of Pompeii victim sequenced for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Fabio Macciardi
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applicatio... 1 June 2022 7:30 AM
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children? John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbo... 1 June 2022 6:45 AM
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necess... 1 June 2022 6:16 AM
View all Local
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent reco... 27 May 2022 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necess... 1 June 2022 6:16 AM
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
View all Business
'Genadendal was a refuge for colonial slaves,' says former museum director Lester Kiewit speaks to Genadendal Mission Museum's former director, Dr Isaac Balie. 1 June 2022 11:53 AM
CT wine farm joins project to repopulate rare quagga species Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eben Olderwagen from Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West about its ambitious quagga project. 1 June 2022 10:17 AM
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness? John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debat... 1 June 2022 6:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match a... 1 June 2022 7:06 AM
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December. 31 May 2022 12:07 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani

1 June 2022 7:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
DHL Stormers
Rito Hlungwani
United Rugby Championship

John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match against Edinburgh happening this weekend.

John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani ahead of the side's United Rugby Championships quarterfinal match against Edinburgh this weekend.

Scroll up to listen

The Stormers' build-up to the knockout stages this season has not been without challenges, with highly experienced hooker, Scarra Ntubeni, out due to an injury, the team has struggled to remain consistent.

As you know this competition has been going on for a while. It started last year September, so we have had our fair share of injuries.

Rito Hlungwani, assistant coach - Stormers

The Stormers have sharpened their focus onto their front row, adding that they already have an understanding of how Edinburgh operates, says Hlungwani.

We have a good understanding of how that pack operates and we have prepped our Springbok front row, who've also played against those guys internationally, so it will be a good challenge but it's something we are ready for.

Rito Hlungwani, assistant coach - Stormers

Around scrums, the coach says that although there are times when the referee will get it wrong, the team remains focused on giving him good analysis grounded in the things that they can control.




1 June 2022 7:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
DHL Stormers
Rito Hlungwani
United Rugby Championship

More from Sport

20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje

1 June 2022 8:14 AM

The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence

31 May 2022 12:07 PM

There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach

26 May 2022 11:55 AM

Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart Baxter for the final seven league matches of the 2021/22 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan

18 May 2022 10:42 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn

16 May 2022 12:25 PM

Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail

15 May 2022 6:44 PM

World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight

15 May 2022 3:02 PM

Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured

13 May 2022 12:30 PM

Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to mid-1980s. However, due to the colour of his skin, he was not eligible to represent his country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K

12 May 2022 9:44 AM

We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again

11 May 2022 4:49 PM

Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'If you want the lowest fuel price you have to pump your own fuel'

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

Business Local

Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa: Mosia tells court of signing affidavit 5 years after murder

1 June 2022 11:49 AM

SA medical scientists to evaluate efficacy of Moderna COVID jab as booster shot

1 June 2022 10:44 AM

Defence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to focus on footballer's time of death

1 June 2022 9:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA