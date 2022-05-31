[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?





"Come as you are. Leave as you'll never be again."

That's the tagline for the latest television campaign from South African Tourism (Satour) as global travel picks up momentum once again.

The ad (Joe Public) presents a sweeping view of the natural beauty and available activities in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Midlands and Limpopo.

Screengrab from Satour 'Live Again' commercial on YouTube

"It brings to life South Africa's very essence of ubuntu, adventure and generosity" says Satour.

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the "Live Again" campaign as his advertising hero of the week.

Rice notes that over the years Brand South Africa and Satour have offered up some "less than optimal" advertising and strategy behind their campaigns.

He counters arguments heard by Whitfield that the Satour campaign falls short in some ways.

We have Satour coming in with a new campaign aimed at inbound foreign tourists post-post lockdown, so taking the high ground in terms of post-COVID opportunities... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I found it to be very appealing... It's structurally unimaginative perhaps... and runs through all the visually appealing sites in the country which in itself isn't very original, but for the first time that I can remember it doesn't look like a whole lot of library clips stuck together to make a commercial... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They also hit the button with the music, Rice adds.

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Satour discussion at 7:19):