[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
"Come as you are. Leave as you'll never be again."
That's the tagline for the latest television campaign from South African Tourism (Satour) as global travel picks up momentum once again.
The ad (Joe Public) presents a sweeping view of the natural beauty and available activities in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Midlands and Limpopo.
"It brings to life South Africa's very essence of ubuntu, adventure and generosity" says Satour.
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the "Live Again" campaign as his advertising hero of the week.
Rice notes that over the years Brand South Africa and Satour have offered up some "less than optimal" advertising and strategy behind their campaigns.
He counters arguments heard by Whitfield that the Satour campaign falls short in some ways.
We have Satour coming in with a new campaign aimed at inbound foreign tourists post-post lockdown, so taking the high ground in terms of post-COVID opportunities...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I found it to be very appealing... It's structurally unimaginative perhaps... and runs through all the visually appealing sites in the country which in itself isn't very original, but for the first time that I can remember it doesn't look like a whole lot of library clips stuck together to make a commercial...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They also hit the button with the music, Rice adds.
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Satour discussion at 7:19):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GoChSglsyA
More from Business
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July
The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
How the funereal service app 'Sendoff' makes covering funeral expenses easier
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sendoff CEO Zolani Matebese to find out more.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine
This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA
Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers?
Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
'Educating your teen about social media teaches accountability', says teen coach
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Pretty Kekana, founder of non-profit organisation Motsha teens on teaching your child how to responsibly engage social media.Read More
More from Opinion
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt]
Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit.Read More
Green hydrogen: 'We’re cooking the planet! Burning oil, gas and coal must stop!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Green Hydrogen Organisation CEO Jonas Moberg.Read More
[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money ShowRead More