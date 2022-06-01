Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
We are constantly exposed to horror stories about child abuse and suffering but has this desensitised us to the reality of the basics of child protection?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about his opinion piece for News24, The subtle failure in our approach to child protection.
Tomlinson believes we need to go back to looking at the basics of child protection, such as making sure that children have food and access to basic needs, as these horror stories of abuse and mass shootings of children have numbed us to the suffering of children.
It's not just the general public who appear to have become numb but also government and other major institutions who seem to have become numbed by being exposed by their actions.
Tomlinson said that we needed to look at how we communicated with the youth to revisit the basics of childcare and hear their voices.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
