Cape Town NPO on a mission to keep premature babies warm this winter





-Cape Town NPO aims to create winter clothing for premature babies

-Concerns that mothers of premature infants have very little clothing options

-The goal is to knit hundreds of jerseys and caps by Mandela Day

Photo by Tim Bish on Unsplash

If you enjoy knitting as a hobby, now is the time to put your needles to good use. A Cape Town woman is on a mission to create jerseys to warm up premature babies during the cold winter months.

Premature babies lose heat rapidly as their bodies cannot regulate their body temperature. This means they struggle to keep warm even in a heated environment.

Johanessen's idea was sparked by her own challenges with her prem-baby born at 26 weeks 12 years ago.

My heart is very close to helping mothers with premature babies. The moms really struggle witn finding proper clothing for prem babies, as they're so tiny and don't fit in shop clothing. Our aim is to make little jerseys and caps. Danolene Johanessen, Founder - Royal Kids

Johanessen is the founder of a non profit organisation called Royal Kids, which she established in 2013. The organisation manages fundraising and relief efforts and has clothed thousands of children in underpriveleged communities.

Johanessen hopes to put the little items into clothing packs for prem-mothers ahead of Mandela Day on the 18th July.

Anyone that has wool or un-used fabric can drop it off at 625 Voortrekker Road in Maitland. Or simply knit a jersey by downloading a size-guide off Pinterest.

