CT wine farm joins project to repopulate rare quagga species





The 35-year project aims to revive the species.

110 animals are part of the breeding programme in South Africa.

Seven rare quagga are located in Somerset West.

Copyright: petermullineux/123rf

Ever seen a quagga before? Probably only in photos, as this unique species of zebra became extinct over 100 years ago. But you could catch a rare glimpse right here in Cape Town.

Seven rare quagga, the results of an fascinating 35-year project to revive the species, are settling in at their new abode in Somerset West.

There are 110 animals selected to be part of a breeding programme in South Africa and seven were brought to the Vergelegen Wine Estate in early May.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Eben Olderwagen, the environmental manager at Vergelegen Wine Estate to learn more.

Four of the mares are pregnant and expected to have their foals anytime between October and December this year. So we're excited for the babies. Eben Olderwagen, Vergelegen Wine Estate

Quagga used to roam South Africa in large herds but were hunted to extinction in the second half of the 19th century. The last known mare died in a zoo in Amsterdam in 1883.

A quagga looks similar to a zebra, with the main distinction being stripes on the upper part of the body. The purpose of the project is to breed these distinct characteristics.

According to Olderwagen, DNA analysis has found that the quagga is not a separate Zebra species, but rather a sub-species of the southern plain Zebra, which has been used in this project to try to replicate the look of the quagga.

The project is managed on a rotational basis and the mares might be on our property for a year or two until they've delivered babies with the correct colouration. Eben Olderwagen, Vergelegen Wine Estate

For R350, you can book an environmental tour at Vergelegen Wine Estate and enjoy a game drive while sipping on a glass of wine.

You get to see some of the Nguni cattle, the bontebok, eland, quagga and the the nature reserve. This gives you the whole perspective of what we offer. Eben Olderwagen, Vergelegen Wine Estate

The environmental tours take place every day at 10am.

For more on the project, scroll up for the interview.