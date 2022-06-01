Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond has apologised to stranded passengers after its Kulula and British Airways flights were suspended on Wednesday morning.
It is reported that over 3,000 passengers had made booking with the flight s during their winter sales which was offering a 30% discount.
Speaking to Mandy Weiner, aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele says the 30% discount was to gather enough revenue.
Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding. If your flight has been cancelled, please don't travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our apologies for the inconveniencehttps://t.co/LE63ghF8KS— kulula (@kulula) June 1, 2022
I did say that this was the beginning and the end for Comair when they were grounded with technical issues. I did say they will not be able to recover from this.Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
Comair decided to embark on a 30% up until last night at about 11:59 pm. They were still taking bookings for that particular special. What they were trying to do is to secure enough revenue to assist them to continue flying for the month of June.Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
What is going to happen now is that prices are going to go high, not only because Comair has been grounded, but because the fuel price has gone up and the Comair issue is going to escalate the crisis in the aviation industry.Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71007940_cape-town-international-airport-south-africa-a-boeing-jet-of-the-low-cost-airline-kulula-fleet-on-th.html?vti=o96rgup6sxulelxwk4-1-3
More from Local
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.Read More
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture
The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.Read More
[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.Read More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More