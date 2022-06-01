'If you want the lowest fuel price you have to pump your own fuel'





At midnight, the price of 95 octane petrol went up by R2.33 a litre while 93 octane is now R2.43 more expensive.

Diesel is now between R1.07and R1.10 per litre more expensive whilst illuminating paraffin increased by R1.56 a litre.

It would have been even worse had the government not decided to step in and extend the R1.50/litre suspension of fuel levies for June and 75 cents per litre in July.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Peter Morgan, CEO of Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association (scroll up to listen).

There’s a demand-side management levy… to encourage inland motorists not to use 95… that levy was removed yesterday… The price changes don’t go to the retailer or wholesaler; we don’t see any of it… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

We need a complete review of the fuel price in South Africa… The fuel regulator should be independent… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association