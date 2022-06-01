Streaming issues? Report here
'Genadendal was a refuge for colonial slaves,' says former museum director

1 June 2022 11:53 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
South African history
Genadendal
Genadendal Mission Museum

Lester Kiewit speaks to Genadendal Mission Museum's former director, Dr Isaac Balie.

Genadendal is a small remote town in Western Cape province. The town which is 90 minute drive from Cape Town holds significant spiritual, cultural and political history.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Genadendal Mission Museum's former director, Dr Isaac Balie on the history of Genadendal. Scroll up to listen.

Balie, a historian of the town recalls prominent moments in the town's political history.

He explained the role of the first mission station that was built in 1798 and how it served as a safe haven for farm labourers who were treated very harshly on the farms.

Many people had very hard treatment on the farms and Genadendal became a place of refuge for many of them.

Dr Isaac Balie, Former director - Genadendal Mission Museum

He adds that one of the reasons the Great Trek, where Dutch settlers travelled by ox-wagon from the Cape Colony into what is now modern South Africa, took place was a because of the liberation of the slaves and the existing conflict between Afrikaners and British settlers.

He adds that through his work of collecting 30 000 artifacts, the Genadendal Mission Museum was declared as a National Cultural Treasure in 1991 by former South African president FW de Klerk.

I was appointed by the late president De Klerk to serve in the National Monuments Council and I invited the council to come and see my collection and they were shocked to see the wonderful collection and in 1991 the contents declared as a National Cultural Treasure. No other museum has got that status.

Dr Isaac Balie, Former director - Genadendal Mission Museum

The golden age of the town was during the period of 1806-1860 which was home to a long list of firsts in South Africa, says Balie.

These include South Africa's first mission church, the establishment of the first teacher's college, one of the country's first printing presses and the town printed SA's first Afrikaans novel.

Balie says, through political interference, Genadenal's current circumstance, unfortunately, does not reflect its historical richness and weight.

It's a pity that political issues of course caused the town to stagnate. Genadendal today is a remote, poor, stagnant little town, Overberg town but it had a beautiful history.

Dr Isaac Balie, Former director - Genadendal Mission Museum



