The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward

'We're breeding the next generation of violent perpetrators,' says panel

1 June 2022 11:45 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Children
Violence
Child Protection Week
Trauma

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shanaaz Mathews, Director of the UCT Children's Institute and Cape Argus reporter, Velani Ludidi about the increasing incidents of violence against children and child killings in the Western Cape.

-Experts concerned over the intergenerational effect of violence against children.

-Violence against children must become a government priority

-Society needs play its part to break the cycle of violence

...

Children join their parents during a demonstration against gang violence in Lentegeur, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

"The conditions for children on the Cape Flats are very similar to what children are exposed to in countries at war".

That was the disturbing comparison by Professor Shanaaz Matthews, the director of the University of Cape Town Children's Institute during a panel discussion on violence against children in the Western Cape.

This week marks Child Protection Week in South Africa, a government initiative aimed at raising awareness of the rights of children. While South Africa has among the best child protection laws, child rights activists believe government is failing to protect children from violence.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Prof Matthews emphasised the intergenerational effect of violence against children.

We're actually breeding the next generation that's going to be as violent, to their own children and partners. We're not going to end violence unless we intervene early. So we need to have a conversation on how we respond as a society.

Professor Shanaaz Matthews, Director University of Cape Town Children's Institute

While the 2018 Presidential Summit against Gender-based. Violence and Femicide offered some solutions to the country's gender violence crisis, there was very little focus on children.

If you look at the outcome of gender based violence and who perpetrates it, you have to address both girls and boys. I think it's as much as an emergency to focus on violence against children.

Professor Shanaaz Matthews, Director University of Cape Town Children's Institute

As a journalist covering socio-economic issues, Cape Argus reporter Velani Ludidi has seen first-hand the harsh realities of children growing up on the Cape Flats. The level of brutality young people are exposed to has left many desensitized to violence and its effects.

Whenever I go to a crime scene, I see children who are not moved by seeing a dead body. I've seen a child playing with toys close to an active crime scene. It's so normal to them. How does a child grow up and be a normal person in this society?

Velani Ludidi, Reporter - Cape Argus

Community violence is often compounded by the interpersonal violence within the home and school environment.

While learners on the Cape Flats are no strangers to bullets piercing the classroom window, exposure to family violence has a huge impact on education.

I've spoken to teachers who say that on a Monday, 50% of their class will share stories of murders that took place over the weekend. They see people being shot, stabbed and full of blood.

Velani Ludidi, Reporter - Cape Argus

Beyond the impact of trauma, experts have raised concerns over how this violence contributes to a lack of empathy in children. Prof Matthews says its critical that society begins to systemically break this violent cycle.

There's no magic bullet. But government has to invest in thinking strategically about interventions that make this difference.

Professor Shanaaz Matthews, Director University of Cape Town Children's Institute

For more, scroll up to listen to the panel discussion.




