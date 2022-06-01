Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
On Sunday afternoon, this friend of mine was shot through the head in a robbery. It’s death and mayhem and chaos all around us… It [recounting vigilante violence he experience years ago] was the most traumatic experience of my entire life! … We didn’t have social media, but by word of mouth, this thing spread… It was crazy!Pedro, CapeTalk listener
A man was killed by vigilante violence in Grassy Park on Tuesday.
According to reports, the man and two other men were driving around the area when they were attacked by community members who then set their car on fire.
The motive for the attack is not known but judging by a video of the incident, it’s clear the attackers were accusing the men of attempting abductions.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Candice van der Rheede of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and Nicole Jacobus, deputy chair at the Grassy Park Community Police Forum (scroll up to listen).
He also took a call from a listener who recounted a harrowing incident of mob vigilante violence that traumatised him and his child for years.
The sentiment out of Parkwood… saying those gentlemen were out to kidnap children… based on hearsay… We ask the community to verify the information… There were no reports of parents going to the police station…Nicole Jacobus, Deputy chair - Grassy Park Community Police Forum
No, it is not the case [that there’s a spate of child abductions] … These unverified posts create so much chaos… I start to panic when my daughter is an hour late… Causing chaos and paranoia…Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
The justice system has failed us tremendously… Rapists… are given parole… The uncertainty is part of the paranoia…Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125017859_angry-peasants-protest-demonstration-a-crowd-of-people-with-a-pitchfork-shovel-rake-riot-workers-vec.html?vti=lhcldkew3ujmtrz8li-1-16
