Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6... 1 June 2022 6:29 PM
Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights. 1 June 2022 1:07 PM
View all Local
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52? Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward... 1 June 2022 2:56 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent reco... 27 May 2022 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday. 1 June 2022 7:18 PM
Love is a four-letter word, so is data Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations 1 June 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 June 2022 1:19 PM
'Genadendal was a refuge for colonial slaves,' says former museum director Lester Kiewit speaks to Genadendal Mission Museum's former director, Dr Isaac Balie. 1 June 2022 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match a... 1 June 2022 7:06 AM
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December. 31 May 2022 12:07 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!' Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum). 1 June 2022 11:59 AM
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful? Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'. 31 May 2022 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'

1 June 2022 11:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Vigilante
Mob violence
Grassy Park
missing persons
Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
mob
vigilante violence
Candice van der Rheede
Nicole Jacobus
Grassy Park Community Police Forum

Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).

On Sunday afternoon, this friend of mine was shot through the head in a robbery. It’s death and mayhem and chaos all around us… It [recounting vigilante violence he experience years ago] was the most traumatic experience of my entire life! … We didn’t have social media, but by word of mouth, this thing spread… It was crazy!

Pedro, CapeTalk listener

A man was killed by vigilante violence in Grassy Park on Tuesday.

According to reports, the man and two other men were driving around the area when they were attacked by community members who then set their car on fire.

The motive for the attack is not known but judging by a video of the incident, it’s clear the attackers were accusing the men of attempting abductions.

© nosyrevy/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Candice van der Rheede of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and Nicole Jacobus, deputy chair at the Grassy Park Community Police Forum (scroll up to listen).

He also took a call from a listener who recounted a harrowing incident of mob vigilante violence that traumatised him and his child for years.

The sentiment out of Parkwood… saying those gentlemen were out to kidnap children… based on hearsay… We ask the community to verify the information… There were no reports of parents going to the police station…

Nicole Jacobus, Deputy chair - Grassy Park Community Police Forum

No, it is not the case [that there’s a spate of child abductions] … These unverified posts create so much chaos… I start to panic when my daughter is an hour late… Causing chaos and paranoia…

Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

The justice system has failed us tremendously… Rapists… are given parole… The uncertainty is part of the paranoia…

Candice van der Rheede, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit



1 June 2022 11:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Vigilante
Mob violence
Grassy Park
missing persons
Western Cape Missing Persons Unit
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
mob
vigilante violence
Candice van der Rheede
Nicole Jacobus
Grassy Park Community Police Forum

More from Local

Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital

1 June 2022 7:18 PM

CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk

1 June 2022 6:29 PM

The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture

1 June 2022 1:34 PM

The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44

1 June 2022 1:16 PM

A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert

1 June 2022 1:07 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here

1 June 2022 7:30 AM

Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?

1 June 2022 6:45 AM

John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA

31 May 2022 9:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings

1 June 2022 3:39 PM

Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?

31 May 2022 9:38 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Gun smashes box office records across the world

31 May 2022 4:25 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'

31 May 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'

30 May 2022 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer

26 May 2022 9:02 PM

Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames

26 May 2022 11:17 AM

Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: For black women, silence is death [book excerpt]

26 May 2022 7:20 AM

Today is the day we sing our way out of the cage and rattle the systems that imprison us and see through the bullshit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44

Local

Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture

Local

Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here

Local

Arthur Fraser opens criminal case against Ramaphosa linked to alleged robbery

EWN Highlights

Jo'burg City Power plans to intensify efforts to remove illegal connections

1 June 2022 8:23 PM

Comair CEO promises to refund customers after grounding all flights

1 June 2022 7:54 PM

Big tobacco's environmental impact is 'devastating': WHO

1 June 2022 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA